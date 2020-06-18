Kerber wary over tennis restart: 'It won't be the US Open we know'

STUTTGART - Germany's Angelique Kerber on Thursday sounded a note of caution amid the excitement caused by the announcement that tennis would soon return from pandemic-prompted suspension.

"Of course we all want to play again and to get back to normality as quickly as possible," the three-time major winner said on the latest episode of her Generali-sponsored podcast, Lunch-Break mit Angie Kerber.

"But I think that's only possible if the safety of all participants is guaranteed, and that's definitely the priority for me."

The leading tennis tours of the ATP and WTA are to resume in August after a five-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday, while the US Open and French Open grand-slam events were also confirmed.

Women's play is to resume from August 3 with a clay-court tournament in Palermo, Italy, while the US Open starts August 31 at Flushing Meadows in New York, which is also to host the usual Cincinnati Masters tune-up event the week before.