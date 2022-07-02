Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Amanda Anisimova beats US rival Coco Gauff to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Amanda Anisimova (R) shakes hands with compatriot Coco Gauff after winning at the end of their women's singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Saturday. Photo: Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Amanda Anisimova (R) shakes hands with compatriot Coco Gauff after winning at the end of their women's singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Saturday. Photo: Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

London — Amanda Anisimova came from behind to beat 11th seed Coco Gauff 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1 in an all-American clash on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Saturday.

French Open finalist Gauff took the first set after a tie-break but was broken three times in the second set as the 20th seed levelled the match.

Story continues below Advertisement

A break in the fourth game of the decider put Anisimova in the box seat and she swept into a 5-1 lead with another break.

The 20-year-old served out to love to set up a fourth-round match against Serena Williams's conqueror Harmony Tan, who defeated British wild card Katie Boulter earlier on Saturday.

More on this

AFP

Related Topics:

WimbledonTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP