Amanda Anisimova beats US rival Coco Gauff to reach Wimbledon fourth round

London — Amanda Anisimova came from behind to beat 11th seed Coco Gauff 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1 in an all-American clash on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Saturday.
French Open finalist Gauff took the first set after a tie-break but was broken three times in the second set as the 20th seed levelled the match.
A break in the fourth game of the decider put Anisimova in the box seat and she swept into a 5-1 lead with another break.
The 20-year-old served out to love to set up a fourth-round match against Serena Williams's conqueror Harmony Tan, who defeated British wild card Katie Boulter earlier on Saturday.
AFP