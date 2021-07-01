Ashleigh Barty battles into Wimbledon third round

LONDON – Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty scrapped her way into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday beating plucky Russian opponent Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 in 90 minutes. Barty was not at her best serving several double faults and making unforced errors regularly against a 22-year-old opponent who was far from over-awed by being on Centre Court or Barty's top-ranked status.

Barty, though, having battled right arm and left hip injuries this year eventually prevailed, breaking Blinkova's serve to take the match. The Australian, who has never got further than the fourth round at Wimbledon, plays Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. "She pushed me incredibly hard," said Barty.

"A few points here and there it could have been a different story."