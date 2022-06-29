Exit Serena, enter Venus for Wimbledon mixed doubles duty

London — Serena Williams may have made her Wimbledon exit but sister Venus will battle for family pride by teaming up with Britain's Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.
The 42-year-old American, who has not played on the tour since the Chicago WTA event last August, is a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.
However, both those titles came back in 1998 alongside Justin Gimelstob at the Australian Open and French Open.
Venus was runner-up in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2006 with Bob Bryan.
Murray is a five-time Slam champion in the event, winning Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017 with Jelena Jankovic and Martina Hingis.
Venus and Murray have been awarded a wildcard into this year's tournament at the All England Club.
They will take on Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska in the first round.
Serena Williams, 40, lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) to unseeded French player Harmony Tan on Tuesday in her first singles match for a year.
AFP