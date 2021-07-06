SportTennisWimbledon
Germany's Angelique Kerber shakes hands with Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova after their Wimbledon quarter-final match on Tuesday. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters
Germany's Angelique Kerber shakes hands with Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova after their Wimbledon quarter-final match on Tuesday. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former champion Angelique Kerber into fourth semi-final at 'magical' Wimbledon

By AFP Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

LONDON – Former champion Angelique Kerber reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the fourth time on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

The German world number 28, who won the title in 2018, will face either top seed Ashleigh Barty or Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in Saturday's final.

"It's a magical place for me," said Kerber, who is a three-time major winner, after securing the 80th victory of her career on grass.

"I was excited to play the grass court season after a one year break. I am so happy having my heart on the court and enjoying my time."

Read our ultimate spectator’s guide to Wimbledon 2021 digital magazine below.

MORE ON THIS

"I really enjoy every moment here. It was a tight match, she played really well and I knew I had to play my best tennis today."

AFP

Share this article: