Kgothatso Montjane's Wimbledon doubles bid folds but singles title still in her sights

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane first bid for Wimbledon glory failed on Saturday evening when she and Brit partner Lucy Shuker suffered a straight-sets 6-0 7-6 (7-0) defeat in the final of the women's wheelchair doubles. They were beaten by the second-seeded Briton Jordanne Whiley and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji who lifted the Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles for the fifth time as a pair. For Kamiji it was the sixth Wimbledon after she lifted the title with a different partner.

Whiley and Kamiji schooled their opponents in wheelchair doubles play as they raced to a 6-0 first set score in only 19 minutes. It was a different story in the early second-sets games as Montjane and Shuker managed two breaks of serve for a 3-1 lead. By this time, they showed signs of a full recovery after their opening set hammering, and they were poised to take the second set when they raced ahead 5-3.

Suddenly the pair lost their grip on the match, and the experienced Whiley and Kamiji fought back gallantly for a 6-all scoreline, and force the tiebreak. It was one-way traffic in the tiebreak as Whiley and Kamiji handed their opponents a 7-0 bagel and close out the win in 83 minutes. Montjane will make a second bid for glory Wimbledon glory in Sunday's women's wheelchair final.

The wild card Montjane (World No 5) will go up against the top seed and world No 1 Diede de Groot of the Netherlands. De Groot has a fistful of 10 Grand Slam titles. These include Wimbledon 2018 and 2017 when he made her debut at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. De Groot has not dropped a set en route to the final, whereas Montjane played three sets in each of her earlier victories.