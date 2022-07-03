Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 3, 2022

Mother of all wins as Tatjana Maria reaches Wimbledon quarters

Germany's Tatjana Maria eyes the ball as she returns it to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their round of 16 women's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Sunday. Photo: Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Published 1h ago

London — Germany's Tatjana Maria saved two match points to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after battling back from 1-4 down in the second set.

Maria, ranked 103, fired nine aces and exploited Ostapenko's all-or-nothing approach which resulted in 52 winners and 57 unforced errors for the Latvian.

Maria made her Wimbledon debut back in 2007, but had never previously got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam.

"It makes me so proud to be a mum — that's the best thing in the world," said Maria, who only returned from a second maternity leave less than a year ago.

"I love my kids. To be able to do it together, it makes this really special."

Maria will face fellow German Jule Niemeier for a place in the semi-finals.

AFP

