Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

LOS ANGELES – Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed on Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of the French Open citing her struggle with depression and anxiety. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year," Osaka's agent Stuart Duguid said in an email to AFP. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family.

"She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans." On Wednesday, Wimbledon organisers said the 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion was expected to take part in the championships, which start on June 28.

"At this point in time she's entered into the championships and we haven't received confirmation that she won't compete," All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said. Osaka has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from the French Open.