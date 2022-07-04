Simona Halep downs Paula Badosa to reach fifth Wimbledon quarter-final

London — Former champion Simona Halep swept past fourth-seeded Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fifth time on Monday.
Halep won 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour as her Spanish opponent's game fell apart with 21 unforced errors.
The Romanian, who was champion in 2019, has yet to drop a set at the tournament.
Halep, 30, had to sit out Wimbledon in 2021 due to a calf injury that sidelined her for three months.
Her build-up to this year's tournament was compromised by a neck injury.
"It means a lot that I'm back in a quarter-finals after I struggled so much with injuries and self-confidence," said Halep.
"I'm working hard every day. I feel like if I do that, I will get better. I'm really happy with the way I'm playing. I'm really confident. It's a pleasure to be on court."
Seeded 16 this year, Halep will face Amanda Anisimova of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.
AFP