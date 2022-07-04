Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Simona Halep downs Paula Badosa to reach fifth Wimbledon quarter-final

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Paula Badosa during their round of 16 women's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Monday. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Paula Badosa during their round of 16 women's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Monday. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Published 43m ago

Share

London — Former champion Simona Halep swept past fourth-seeded Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fifth time on Monday.

Halep won 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour as her Spanish opponent's game fell apart with 21 unforced errors.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Romanian, who was champion in 2019, has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Halep, 30, had to sit out Wimbledon in 2021 due to a calf injury that sidelined her for three months.

Her build-up to this year's tournament was compromised by a neck injury.

More on this

"It means a lot that I'm back in a quarter-finals after I struggled so much with injuries and self-confidence," said Halep.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I'm working hard every day. I feel like if I do that, I will get better. I'm really happy with the way I'm playing. I'm really confident. It's a pleasure to be on court."

Seeded 16 this year, Halep will face Amanda Anisimova of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Simon HalepWimbledonTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP