WATCH: I do what I want, says Nick Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code

London - Even on a day when his on-court behaviour was exemplary, Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking his nose at authority and Wimbledon's all-white clothing rules. The 27-year-old Australian has already picked up two fines so far at the tournament and could face another after walking on court wearing red trainers for his fourth-round match against Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court on Monday.

He played in white shoes but after his five-set win changed back into the red ones and also wore a red cap while doing his on-court interview, having donned a white one during the match. 🗣 "Any publicity is good publicity, right?"



Nick Kyrgios was not taking the bait when asked about his attire at #Wimbledon. 🎣❌#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/3YSeY0zIAr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2022 Asked afterwards why he had deliberately broken the rule stating that players must wear all white on court, the Australian offered a curt response. "Because I do what I want," said Kyrgios, who is into the quart-finals for the first time since his debut in 2014.

Asked if he felt above the rules he added: "No, I'm not above the rules. "I just like wearing my Jordans. That's okay. I'll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow." Kyrgios has been fined a total of $14,000 for two offences - spitting towards a fan after his first-round win and then for swearing in a fiery third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Reuters