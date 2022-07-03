Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Jannik Sinner stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach first Wimbledon quarter-final

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Sunday. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Sunday. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

London — Italy's Jannik Sinner stunned Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday.

The 20-year-old triumphed 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 to become the youngest man in the last-eight since Nick Kyrgios in 2014.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sinner had never won a grass court match until this year's Wimbledon.

But now he goes on to face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Tim van Rijthoven for a spot in the semi-finals.

The 10th-seeded Italian needed six match points to seal the deal while 19-year-old Alcaraz was left to regret failing to convert six break points in the fourth set.

More on this

"Carlos is a very tough opponent and a nice person. It's always a huge pleasure to play him," said Sinner after making the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the third time.

Sinner swept through the first two sets and appeared on course for a routine win until Alcaraz played a thrilling third set tie-break.

The Spaniard saw three set points come and go before having to save two match points, the second of which came courtesy of Sinner taking a wild swipe off a second serve.

Story continues below Advertisement

He converted a fourth set point, much to the delight of the Centre Court crowd.

It was tough on Sinner, who faced just one break point over the first three sets.

Story continues below Advertisement

He then saved two more in the opening game of the fourth set before carving out a crucial break himself for 3-1 when Alcaraz double-faulted.

Sinner saved another three break points in the fifth game before failing to cash in on three more match points in the eighth game.

Story continues below Advertisement

Alcaraz had one more chance to break -- his sixth of the fourth set -- but he could not convert and that was his last opportunity.

AFP

Related Topics:

WimbledonTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP