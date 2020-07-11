Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this year's cancelled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said.

Wimbledon, which was initially scheduled for June 29-July 12, was cancelled for the first time since World War Two due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed more than 44,000 people in the United Kingdom.

"We are now in a position to allocate prize money to the 620 players whose world ranking would have enabled them to gain entry into The Championships 2020 by direct acceptance into the main draw or qualifying event," AELTC said in a statement https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/news/articles/2020-07-10/aeltc_announces_prize_money_in_lieu_of_championships_2020_alongside_initial_decisions_for_the_championships_2021.html.

"From an agreed total of £10 million ($12.60 million), the AELTC will distribute prize money in lieu of The Championships 2020 with regard for the circumstances of this year and in the spirit of the AELTC's prize money distribution in recent years."

AELTC said 224 singles players will receive £12,500 each as they were set to compete in the qualifying rounds while the 256 players in the main draw will receive £25,000 each.