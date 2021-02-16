WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week
CAPE TOWN - Siya Kolisi’s big move to the Sharks is expected to be concluded this week after he said his goodbyes to Cape rugby supporters this week.
The Springbok captain spent 11 years with Western Province and the Stormers, but is now to make a new home for himself and his family in Durban.
The speculation about his future was one of most talked about stories on IOL Sport this past week.
Siya Kolisi free to speak to Sharks after WP agree to release him from contract
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is free to speak to the Sharks about a transfer after being released early from his Western Province Rugby contract.
Gavin Hunt, Bobby Motaung need to work together to revive Kaizer Chiefs
It’s okay to feel for Gavin Hunt. But that he appears to blame the Kaizer Chiefs management when results go south, doesn’t help his cause, writes Mihlali Baleka.
'Cowboy cricket' cost Proteas dearly in Lahore decider
Proteas coach Mark Boucher bemoaned his team’s “lack of match awareness in big moments” after their T20 series defeat to Pakistan.
We should all adopt Pitso Mosimane’s winning mentality
Losing is not a feeling Pitso Mosimane enjoys, even if it happens against the mighty Bayern Munich. That's the mentality of a champion, writes Mark Keohane.
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp unable to attend mother's funeral
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he won’t be able to attend his mother’s funeral in Germany due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.
IOL Sport