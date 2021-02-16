WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - Siya Kolisi’s big move to the Sharks is expected to be concluded this week after he said his goodbyes to Cape rugby supporters this week.

The Springbok captain spent 11 years with Western Province and the Stormers, but is now to make a new home for himself and his family in Durban.

The speculation about his future was one of most talked about stories on IOL Sport this past week.

Siya Kolisi free to speak to Sharks after WP agree to release him from contract

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is free to speak to the Sharks about a transfer after being released early from his Western Province Rugby contract.