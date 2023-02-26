WATCH: ‘Amazing, impressive, world class’ - Formula E drivers rave about successful Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town - The Cape Town ePrix has come and gone and it seems to have left a lasting impression on the Formula E drivers who were part of the event. Fans flocked to the DHL Stadium precinct where the surrounding areas were transformed into an iconic street circuit.

Story continues below Advertisement

The event was the first ever Formula E race to be staged in sub-saharan African and the Mother City was on display to a somewhat new crowd where the electric vehicles were on display. A lot was said about the famous backdrop of Table Mountain and how it would only add to the appeal of the race, and the track was also deemed the fastest of the circuit for season 9. ALSO READ: WATCH: Kelvin van der Linde ‘devastated’ to be out of Cape Town ePrix

DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne is no stranger various locations, was very pleased with how well the race handled and the beauty of the city itself. “You know me, I saw what I think and I have to say I’ve been very impressed with Cape Town. It was a location I was really looking forward to and I’ve really not been disappointed, I really have nothing bad to say about my time here. The weather is fantastic, the location of the track is amazing and the atmosphere is great, there were so many fans so I hope they enjoyed the race. ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I feel your pain’ ‒ Formula E driver Sam Bird commiserates with South Africans after experiencing load shedding

Story continues below Advertisement

“Surely, with the show we gave, I am sure they really enjoyed the race and it was fantastic and you have to say so when the things are done properly. Hats of to everyone that worked on the race and making it happen. I really hope that we come back in the future because I think it’s one of the best Formula E events that we’ve had.“ Meanwhile, Nick Cassidy of Envision racing who finished third in the race says he can only be positive about his experience. “I just want to re-inforce how cool it’s been, it’s been an amazing week in general, we had an amazing dinner together. It was really cool, the whole week we had a really good time, fantastic location but the race track is proper, I reckon this is what Formula E should be.“

Story continues below Advertisement

Race winner, Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa says he can’t wait to be back in Cape Town. “The amount of fans we had around and the amount of passion they had for what we were doing here is amazing. The track is well built, very fast, I think the fastest we’ve ever had along the season. Everything out together, I think it was an amazing event, fun to drive and obviously a good race, so, happy to come back.” The drivers and teams will have a short break before heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the next race.