Doha — Szymon Marciniak will be the first referee from Poland to officiate a Fifa World Cup final when France take on Argentina on Sunday, a dream come true for the Pole who was forced to step away from his duties a year ago due to a heart illness.
The 41-year-old, who became a Fifa referee in 2011, was all set to officiate in the European Championship last year before he was diagnosed with tachycardia, a condition that makes your heart beat too fast.
"I had a very difficult time for the last year-and-a-half. I had tachycardia – it's a heart illness. In the beginning, it was very difficult for me and I had to stop refereeing," Marciniak said.
"I missed the Uefa European Championship, it was a terrible feeling. Now, life gives back to me and I cannot even stop smiling because it's a great feeling."
Suzie is that you? France sweat on player fitness after virus outbreak ahead of World Cup final
World Cup 2022: Will it be Messi’s Argentina or Mbappe’s France who make history in Qatar
Andile Ncube column: Morocco deserve Fifa World Cup bronze
Interest in fan tokens soars 117%, fuelled by the ongoing World Cup in Qatar
France players sidelined ahead of World Cup final
France's Dembele says no room for World Cup sentiment for Messi
Reigning champions France take on Lionel Messi's high-flying Argentina at the near 90 000-capacity Lusail Stadium. Marciniak has already officiated in games involving the two teams in Qatar.
He took charge in France's 2-1 group stage win over Denmark where Kylian Mbappe scored twice, before watching Messi lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16.
Marciniak is not the only Polish official who will be on the pitch, however. He will be assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz -- all of whom worked together at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as well.
Poland's Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be in his ear as the video assistant referee (VAR), while American Ismail Elfath -- a two-times Major League Soccer Referee of the Year -- will be the fourth official.
Reuters