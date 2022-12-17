Doha — Szymon Marciniak will be the first referee from Poland to officiate a Fifa World Cup final when France take on Argentina on Sunday, a dream come true for the Pole who was forced to step away from his duties a year ago due to a heart illness.

The 41-year-old, who became a Fifa referee in 2011, was all set to officiate in the European Championship last year before he was diagnosed with tachycardia, a condition that makes your heart beat too fast.

"I had a very difficult time for the last year-and-a-half. I had tachycardia – it's a heart illness. In the beginning, it was very difficult for me and I had to stop refereeing," Marciniak said.

"I missed the Uefa European Championship, it was a terrible feeling. Now, life gives back to me and I cannot even stop smiling because it's a great feeling."