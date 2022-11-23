Budweiser want $47m refund from Fifa after Qatar beer ban

Johannesburg — Budweiser are said to be demanding a $47.4 million (about R812m) refund from their $75 million deal from Fifa for the World Cup. In the last seven World Cups, Budweiser have been the finals' beer sponsor — with their branding and beverages used for promotions, rewards and sale.

But they were in for a shock ahead of the ongoing showpiece, with hosting nation Qatar banning the consumption of alcohol at or around stadiums. Budweiser reacted with a cheeky emoji on their social media platforms after the announcement even though their branding has been used since the start. However, according to reports, Budweiser are demanding more than half of the money they paid to Fifa for being a partner of the finals to be reimbursed.

Moreover, the allegedly ongoing spat between Budweiser and Fifa could put the two brands’ relationship on rocky grounds ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This follows reports that Budweiser and Fifa had already agreed on a deal of $112 million for the finals in the US, Canada, and Mexico. “Budweiser wants a refund. Apparently, they want a $47.4m deduction for the 2026 World Cup deal,” tweeted journalist Carl Lewis on Wednesday.

“Budweiser paid Fifa around $75m to be the beer supplier for this World Cup and has a deal for roughly $112m for the 2026 World Cup.” However, according to reports, AB Inbev, Budweiser's parent company, will ensure that the champions get to duly celebrate with their fans at home. "We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because, for the winning fans, they've taken the world,” said Inbev on CNN.

