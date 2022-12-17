Durban — Defending World Cup champions France are a single match away from retaining the title for the first time in their history as they meet Argentina in the final on Sunday. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Argentina's opportunity to win their first World Cup trophy since 1986, and the potential crowning of one of the best players ever in Lionel Messi, goes on the line against a flying Le Bleu. IOL Sport football writer Smiso Msomi looks at five key battles in the Argentina, France World Cup encounter.

Lionel Messi vs Raphael Varane The battle between Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France's most experienced defender in Raphael Varane could potentially be the most important on the day.

The irrepressible Messi has already registered five goals and three assists in this year's tournament and is expected to be one of the most dangerous players on the Albicelestes offensive line. The 29-year-old Varane has been a permanent figure in Le Bleu's impressive run to the final, featuring in all but one game in coach Didier Deschamps’ side, and his speed and maturity will have a huge influence in trying to stop Messi. Kylian Mbappe vs Montiel/Molina

Kylian Mbappe was named the Young Player of the Tournament the last time he took part in a World Cup in 2018, a medal he looks set to upgrade to Player of the Tournament in this campaign with splendid displays. The 23-year-old is the joint top scorer in Qatar, having scored five goals and two from his preferred left-wing position. That’s the kind of momentum either Nahuel Molina or Gonzalo Montiel will have to halt if Argentina are to have any chance of victory. Molina and Montiel have continued to rotate the right back spot in Argentina's defensive unit either through suspension or tactical manipulation, however whoever comes into the fold for the final will do well to restrict Mbappe's darting runs and raw speed.

Aurelien Tchouameni vs Rodrigo De Paul Aurelien Tchouameni has jumped into the shoes of absentees Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante quite impressively and has enhanced his national team reputation. However, Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul has displayed a passionate and relentless desire from midfield in this campaign and their 50/50 collisions will contribute to the overall flow of the game.

Julian Alvarez vs Jules Kounde Julian 'Spider' Alvarez has been the surprise package in this Argentina side. He was benched in the first match in place of Lautaro Martinez but has since bounced back to claim that inverted left-wing slot as his own. The 22-year-old scored a brace in the semi-finals against Croatia and is set to cause problems for French right back Jules Kounde.

Kounde isn't known for his attacking returns but his discipline in defending will be tested against the flying youngster.

Antoine Griezmann vs Enzo Fernandez A new and reconfigured Antoine Griezmann arrived in Qatar this time around. His new attacking midfielder role has worked wonders for the likes of Mbappe and Olivier Giroud, unleashing a whole new defensively reliable side to his game. Griezmann is expected to come to blows with one of Argentina's brightest young talents, 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez.