Doctor Khumalo column: Senegal are more than just the ‘Sadio Mane’ team

Johannesburg - This is one of the tournament’s biggest first round games, with Africa’s great Fifa World Cup hope going up against global football giants still searching for their elusive first world champion crown.

Die Oranje are the grand masters of football, the country that gave us ‘Total Football’ and who have been leaders in the huge advancements in the way the game is played.

But for all their legendary players like Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, somehow the Netherlands are still without a FIFA World Cup title to their name – losing out in the final three times.

Again, the Dutch arrive in Qatar with plenty of quality in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn. This Dutch side doesn’t have as many ‘stars’ as has previously been the case, but that may count in their advantage, with the likes of Arnaut Danjuma a huge attacking talent in LaLiga and the exciting young talent Xavi Simons a future world star in the making in their side.

Senegal were rocked by the injury sustained by their star man Sadio Mane in the Bundesliga just weeks before the tournament, but even with their talisman out they still have plenty of exciting talent in their ranks.