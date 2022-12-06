Five players who could make the difference for Morocco against Spain

Morocco achieved the improbable at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar as they became the first African nation to finish at the top of their group in 22 years. But the Atlas Lions will know that their job is still cut out for them as they’ll be vying for a quarter-final spot against Spain when they meet on Tuesday night.

Below, though, IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at five Moroccan players that could be key in their pursuit for a last eight spot against La Roja. Hakim Ziyech After sacking Vahid Halilhodzic for alienating the Atlas Lions players, Ziyech came out of retirement from international football just before the World Cup.

And he’s been phenomenal for his county in Qatar, scoring some crucial goals as well. That’s why he’ll be very crucial for the match against Spain up front. Achraf Hakimi Few right-backs are as good as Hakimi in the world. Such that the 24-year-old Spain born player has been influential for Morocco and Paris Saint German.

Albeit his exploits for PSG, there would be no better feeling for Hakimi than winning the World Cup with his nation. That’s why he has to be at his best. Youseff En-Nesyri Knockout stage matches are all about goals and getting your team over the line. And that’s why it’ll be important for Nesyri to step up against Spain.

The Sevilla-based striker might have only scored once for Morocco in Qatar, but playing against the nation of his club should motivate him to do better. Yassine Bounou Spain were one of the most scoring teams in the group stage. So much so that they also registered the biggest win, thrashing Costa 7-0 in their opener.

And that’s why Morocco will rely on goalkeeper Bounou to be at his best in goals against Spain where he’s plying his trade for Sevilla in La Liga. Noussair Mazraoui Mazroui is one of the best players in the Moroccan squad, with his ability to read the game and protect his goals well making him stand out in defence.