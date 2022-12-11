Five takeaways from the World Cup quarter-final clash between France and England

Durban - Defending champions France survived a second-half onslaught to edge England 2-1 in their quarter-final at the World Cup on Saturday night. IOL Sports football writer Smiso Msomi provides five takeaways from the clash between two European giants.

Kane penalty miss

Perhaps the match-defining moment, a penalty to draw level against the defending champions. Not many would have bet against Harry Kane converting. The Tottenham Hotspur forward converted a spot-kick earlier in the match, but it was his second attempt which he blasted over the crossbar that will forever be remembered. Kane's miss enabled the French to hold out for a couple more minutes to book a semi-final spot against Morocco.

Giroud extends record Olivier Giroud once again popped up when France and coach Didier Deschamps needed him most. The AC Milan forward is one of the most underrated strikers of his generation, but just like he has done his whole career he continues to score and win trophies.

His well-taken header against the Three Lions saw him extend his record as France's all-time top scorer with an impressive 53 goals, two ahead of Thierry Henry.

Mbappe tamed by the Thee Lions Kylian Mbappe has dominated the headlines in Qatar since day one and rightfully deserves all the praise. The question on top of everyone's mind before Saturday’s clash was whether Kyle Walker and England would be able to clamp down on the advances of the 23-year-old.

Mbappe was tamed by England. As many would've expected, it took an incredible effort from various members of the England defence and midfield to do so, placing themselves in position to back each other up whenever he managed to wriggle through. Southgate's last dance? England manager Gareth Southgate's job might be in jeopardy following his team's exit from the World Cup.

While Southgate does have his section of admirers, his most consistent detractors will have a feast with England’s latest disappointment, even though their exit came at the hands of the defending champions. Brazil, Mexico, Ghana, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and Belgium have all ended their association with their managers after failure to win the biggest prize and it would come as no surprise if England do the same.

A possible repeat of the 2018 final France's progress to the semi-finals moved them one step closer to achieving a feat only Italy and Brazil have managed, which is to defend the World Cup title.