Four takeaways from the World Cup final

Johannesburg - Argentina were duly crowned the Fifa World Cup champions on Sunday night after beating France 4-2 in the penalty shootout as the match ended 3-3 after extra-time. In the bigger scheme of things, Argentina’s win meant that captain Lionel Messi joined the list of all-time greats as he hoisted the ultimate crown.

Below IOL Sport writer Mihlali Baleka looks at the final day of the showpiece, looking at four takeaways from the final at Lusail Stadium. Messi - man of the moment Messi rose to the occasion when his nation needed him the most, scoring the opener and third goal as Argentina led in regulation and extra-time.

And after he and his teammates kept their cool to score their penalties, Messi claimed the World Cup title for the first time ever in his highly-successful career. That win had so much significance that he's now regarded as the greatest footballer of all time according to many ahead of his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi says he will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

Mbappe hat-trick not enough France were eager to defend their title as they pinned their hopes on star Kylian Mbappe, who turns 24 on Tuesday, to deliver them to the promised land. Mbappe did all that he could, scoring a hat-trick as he took the game to penalties where he scored the first kick before his teammates missed.

In the end, though, France’s World Cup campaign ended in disappointment for Mbappe and Co. as they’ll have to focus on the 2026 global showpiece. Kylian Mbappe, Pele in the same WhatsApp group after sensational World Cup final display Giroud endures an early sub

After climbing up the charts to become Les Bleus’ Top Goal Scorer with 53 goals, Olivier Giroud was expected to continue his scoring spree in the final. However, that was not to be. Giroud was unceremoniously substituted off in the first 45 minutes as coach Didier Deschamps brought on Marcus Thuram. That was quite disappointing from Deschamps given that there was little to no supply in the box, hence Giroud and Co. failed to create chances up front.

Martinez’ pair of safe hands

Emiliano Martinez had been one of the standout performers for Argentina in the World Cup, and that’s why he had to step up in the ultimate game as well. And he didn’t disappoint. He saved Randal Kolo Muani's goal-bound shot deep in extra time before denying Kingsley Coman from the spot in the penalty shootout. This was not the first time that Martinez was instrumental in an Argentina win in the World Cup, having also made some crucial saves against Netherlands in the quarter-final.

World Cup standout performers Golden Ball: Lionel Messi Young Player: Enzo Fernandez

Golden Glove: Emiliano Martinez Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe @Mihlalibaleka