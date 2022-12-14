France break Moroccan hearts to set up World Cup final date with Argentina

France, the winners from four years ago in Russia, scored on either side of half time to set up a date with Lionel Messi and Argentina, who booked their spot on Tuesday after beating Croatia.

Cape Town — And then there were two. France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday evening to reach the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Defender Theo Hernandez opened the scoring for the world champions in the fifth minute, and Kolo Muani added the second with 10 minutes left on the board.

Antoine Griezmann, who has rejuvinated his international career in Qatar, had a hand in the first goal, while superstar Kylian Mbappe orchestrated the second with a mesmerising, Messi-like run in the box.

For Morocco, who were the first African nation ever to reach the semi-final stage of the World Cup, they will have to do with a third-place play-off on Saturday against Croatia.