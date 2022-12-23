Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

France may contact Argentina sports minister over fans' ‘vulgar’ World Cup taunts towards Kylian Mbappe

FIFA 2022 Best Player award winner Lionel Messi of Argentina, FIFA 2022 Golden Glove award winner Emiliano Martinez and FIFA 2022 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe pose with their trophies after the after Sunday’s final. Photo: Friedemann Vogel

FIFA 2022 Best Player award winner Lionel Messi of Argentina, FIFA 2022 Golden Glove award winner Emiliano Martinez and FIFA 2022 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe pose with their trophies after the after Sunday’s final. Photo: Friedemann Vogel

Published 1h ago

Share

Paris - French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said she may contact her Argentine counterpart over the "vulgar" taunting of France forward Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans in Buenos Aires as they celebrated the return of the World Cup winners.

During Argentina's jubilant homecoming, a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade through the capital.

Story continues below Advertisement

Images of both went viral on social media.

Oudea-Castera told RTL Radio she was looking at the issue.

"I am not ruling out discussing this with my counterpart," she said, adding that France's soccer body had also written to Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), over the affair.

"I find all of this quite pitiful," she added.

The Argentine Embassy in Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Reuters

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Kylian MbappeFIFA World CupInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters