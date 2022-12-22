Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

French football president wants Didier Deschamps to stay

France head coach Didier Deschamps walks past the World Cup trophy with his silver medal after Sunday’s final against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail

France head coach Didier Deschamps walks past the World Cup trophy with his silver medal after Sunday’s final against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail. Photo: Tolga Bozoglu/EPA

Published 1h ago

Share

Paris — The French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said in an interview published on Thursday he wants France coach Didier Deschamps, whose current contract expires at the end of the year, to remain in the post.

Deschamps, 54, led Les Bleus to the World Cup final on Sunday, where they lost in a penalty shoot-out to Argentina, after guiding them to the trophy four years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

Deschamps, who captained the 1998 France team to their first World Cup title, will meet with Le Graet in the north-west town of Guingamp next week to discuss extending the ex-Juventus midfielder's deal until Euro 2024.

"In my opinion we will settle it in Guingamp," Le Graet told newspaper Ouest-France.

"If he doesn't want to stay, it will be short. If he wants to stay then there will be discussions that are a little longer.

More on this

“Didier has done his job well, I think we'll come to an agreement.”

France's next game is against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on 24 March.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

FIFAFIFA World CupInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP