LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 12 – Japan through as Group E winners

Welcome to day 12 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet!

FULL TIME: Japan 2, Spain 1, and Costa Rica 2, Germany 4 Japan go through to the round of 16 of the World Cup after an impressive 2-1 victory over Spain. The result leaves 2014 World Cup winners Germany out of the tournament despite a come-from-behind win over Costa Rica.

Another famous Japan win sees them top a wild Group E 🇯🇵@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022 HALF TIME: Japan 0, Spain 1, and Costa Rica 0, Germany 1 As things stand, Spain will advance as group winners and Germany as runners up after both teams took 1-0 leads into their games against Japan and Costa Rica, who also have a chance to make it through to the round of 16.

#ESP on top against #JPN#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022 NEXT UP: Japan v Spain, and Costa Rica v Germany

Every team has a chance of advancing to the next stage of the World Cup as Japan take on Spain, while Costa Rica go up against Germany. Teams Japan (4-2-3-1): Shuichi Gonda; Shogo Taniguchi, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Ao Tanaka, Hidemasa Morita; Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Junya Ito; Daizen Maeda

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri Hernandez, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Sergio Busquets (capt), Pedri; Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo The starting XIs for #JPN and #ESP #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

Germany (4-2-4): Manuel Neuer (capt); Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger, David Raum; Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala Costa Rica (5-2-3): Keylor Navas (capt); Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Juan Pablo Vargas, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda; Brandon Aguilera, Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas

The starting lineups for #CRC & #GER are in! 💥#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022 FULL TIME: Canada 1, Morocco 2, and Croatia 0, Belgium 0 Morocco advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup as group winners, the first African team to do so since 1998, while world number two Belgium were dumped out of the tournament after a goalless draw against Croatia.

Morocco are into the #FIFAWorldCup knockout stages for only the second time in history! 👏 🇲🇦 @adidasfootball | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022 HALF TIME: Canada 1, Morocco 2, and Croatia 0, Belgium 0

Morocco have been the better team during their game against Canada, and take a 2-1 lead into the break. Meanwhile, it’s still all up for grabs in the game between Croatia and Belgium, which is goalless at half time. 🇲🇦 Morocco fans are 45 minutes from their Round of 16 dream.#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

5pm: Croatia v Belgium No 2 world-ranked Belgium, along with Croatia and Morocco, are in the running for the two last-16 round berths available in this group. Croatia are undefeated after two games and may just require a draw to secure a play-off berth. No such luck for Belgium. They need to win or else they will be on their way home tomorrow. It is hard to believe that Belgium have found themselves in this perilous position, the result of a surprise defeat against Morocco. If Belgium fail to advance to the play-offs, it will rank among the great upsets of the 2022 showpiece.

Since Morocco are expected to defeat Canada in the other Group F match, Belgium will have to defeat Croatia otherwise they'll be doomed. Based on their performances in the past two weeks, Croatia look to be the better-balanced team of the two and are likely to avoid a defeat. Players to watch: Croatia: Ivan Perisic (winger/wingback), Marcelo Brozovic (central midfielder), Mario Pasalic Position (attacking midfielder)

Belgium: Jan Vertonghen (centre-back), Axel Witsel (midfielder), Kevin De Bruyne (midfielder) Head-to-head record: Croatia and Belgium have played each other eight times in the past. Each have won three matches, and two ended in draws.

5pm: Canada v Morocco Morocco have exceeded themselves in their opening two matches and are therefore out-and-out favourites to win this clash. Canada, after five World Cup matches (three in 1986), have yet to win a match, and it's likely to stay that way after the completion of this Group F match. An unlikely draw against Canada will be enough to secure a play-off berth. However, everything points to a win for Morocco who will probably top the group and retain their unbeaten run.

Morocco's best performance was the in 1986 World Cup when they advanced to the second round, being the first African nation to do so. The high number of foreign-born players have given the team a hard edge and Morocco are poised to become the next African team after Senegal to reach the 2022 last-16 round. Players to watch: Canada: Stephen Eustaquio (defensive midfielder), Tajon Buchanan (right-winger), Alphonso Davies (left-sided attacking midfielder)

Morocco: Romain Saiss (centre-back), Achraf Hakimi (right-wingback), Sofyan Amrabat (midfielder) Head-to-head record: Canada and Morocco have played each other three times in the past. Morocco won twice and the other match ended in a draw.

9pm: Costa Rica v Germany Germany have been disappointing so far at the 2022 event and are rock bottom on the Group E standings and without a win after two outings. They must win if they hope to reach the play-offs. Even with a win, Germany could still lose out if Japan hold Spain to a draw. In that event, the goal difference may decide who will reach the play-offs. No team have conceded more goals than Costa Rica (7) after two rounds of group stage matches.

Victory will mean the world to Costa Rica and set them on the path to better or equal their best World Cup performance in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals. A draw may be enough to see Costa Rica reach the 2022 play-offs. Players to watch: Costa Rica: Joel Campbell (forward), Celso Borges (midfielder), Jewison Bennette (forward)

Germany: Manuel Neuer (goalkeeper), Antonio Rudiger (centre-back), Joshua Kimmich (defensive midfielder) Head-to-head record: The two teams have met just once, in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup. Germany, who were the hosts for that edition, recorded a 4-2 win.

9pm: Japan v Spain Spain and Japan meet in their final group game and both need results to ensure they progress to the last-16 round. Every team in Group E has a chance of booking a spot in the last 16 and the chances are that goal difference may also have the final say. Spain are hot favourites to win against Japan. If Japan loses, it will open the door for Costa Rica and Germany. Japan have endured a mixed World Cup so far. A shock win over Germany was followed by a loss against Costa Rica. Hajime Moriyasu's men are currently second in their group, one point behind Spain.

The big concern in the Spanish squad is the fitness of teenage star Gavi who sat out training this week, after picking up an injury against Germany. The 18-year-old midfielder was taken off in the 66th minute. He's been a breath of fresh air for Spain in the opening two games and losing him for a decisive final group game would be a huge blow for the reigning champions. Players to watch: Japan: Takumi Minamino (forward), Daichi Kamada (attacking midfielder), Takefusa Kubo (attacking midfielder)

Spain: Unai Simon (goalkeeper), Aymeric Laporte (defender), Ferran Torres (forward) Head-to-head record Japan and Spain have met once before, playing a friendly in 2001. Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Rubén Baraja scored the only goal of the game for Spain's 1-0 win.

