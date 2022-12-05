LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 16 - Brazil are favourites but could today bring more World Cup upsets?

Welcome to day 16 of the Qatar World Cup. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Two Asian nations are in action in World Cup games today as Japan take on Costa Rica while five-time World Champions Brazil take on South Korea. There have been a few upsets in this World Cup and while many will expect Croatia and Brazil to advance to the last 16, it would be disastrous for them to take their opponents for granted. Japan vs Croatia

This promises to be a competitive team. Japan have proved that they do not fear any team, by recording impressive group stage wins over Germany and Spain. Croatia, who lack pace in their game, could find life difficult against Hajime Moriyasu’s fast team. At the same time, Japan cannot afford lapses of concentration, as happened to them during their 1-0 group stage defeat to Costa Rica, or Luka Modric and company will punish them. Key Players

Japan: Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada Head To Head The teams have played three times before, with Japan winning once, Croatia winning once and the other game ending in a draw. The teams drew during the 2006 World Cup group stage.

Brazil vs South Korea South Korea have surpassed expectations at this World Cup by reaching the last 16 and not many will give them hope against tournament favourites Brazil. The five-time champions though have shown that they are not invincible as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final group stage game. South Korea also showed that they play without fear, by recording an impressive 2-1 win over Portugal in their last group stage game. If Brazil are to win this game, they must ensure that they keep South Korea’s star attacker Son Heung-Min in check.