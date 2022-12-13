Cape Town – On this 24th day of soccer fever, we bring you everything you need to know about the semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia as well as the players to watch tonight. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

FULL TIME: Argentina 3, Croatia 0 Lionel Messi will get another chance to win the World Cup after he orchestrated Argentina’s semi-final win over Croatia on Tuesday evening.

Argentina are in the #FIFAWorldCup Final! 🔥@adidasfootball | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022 HALF TIME: Argentina 2, Croatia 0 Argentina have one foot in the World Cup final after taking a 2-0 lead into the break of their semi-final clash against 2018 finalists Croatia. Argentina lead through goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

Argentina star Lionel Messi was set to equal Lothar Matthaus' record for the most World Cup appearances with his 25th start in Tuesday's semi-final against Croatia. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic named an unchanged team to the one which beat Brazil on penalties in the last eight with Andrej Kramaric starting as the central striker.

📋 The #ARG and #HRV teams are in! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022 Teams Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic World Cup semi-final Argentina v Croatia, 9pm Luka Modric’s Croatians have followed up their World Cup final appearance in Russia in 2018 by making it to the semi-final again in Qatar in 2022.

Lionel Messi and his teammates have had a tumultuous time of it in Qatar, having to claw their way out of the group stage after their shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match. It will need something special and a bit of magic to break down the stubborn Croatians, but fortunately for Argentina they have a master magician in their ranks.

Mario Mandžukić sends Croatia to the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup Final 🇭🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Sh1QYLO8Kx — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022 Players to watch: Croatia: Luka Modric (midfielder), Marcelo Brozovic (midfielder), Mario Pasalic (midfielder)

Argentina: Lionel Messi (striker), Nahuel Molina (right back), Nicolas Tagliafico (left back) Head To Head: Argentina and Croatia have played each other on five occasions, with Argentina winning two, Croatia winning twice and the teams drawing once.