Wednesday, December 14, 2022

LIVE BLOG: World Cup Day 25: The time is now for Morocco in their French conquest

Published 49m ago

Cape Town – On this 25th day of football fever, we bring you everything you need to know about the Fifa World Cup semi-final clash between France and Morocco as well as the players to watch tonight.

CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

World Cup semi-final, France v Morocco, 9pm

While in the shadow of French idol Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud had been flying under the radar but he stepped into the spotlight when he scored the winner against England. After the blow of losing Karim Benzema, great things were expected of Giroud. He is an honest worker, and his play off the ball is underrated, but he could prove to be the talisman in France's bid to reach back-to-back World Cup finals.

French coach Didier Deschamps will be pulling his hair out when he prepares his strategy for the Morocco clash. Yassine Bounou, the Morocco goalkeeper, is nigh unbeatable. After five matches in Qatar, the only goal he conceded was an own goal against Canada.

Incredibly, Morocco have clean sheets against Belgium, Spain and Portugal. That must be a frightening statistic for any upcoming opponent. Another clean sheet may prove key to Morocco crossing this hurdle against the reigning World Cup champions.

Players to watch:

France: Raphael Varane (centre-back), Kylian Mbappe (forward), Olivier Giroud (striker)

Morocco:  Yassine Bounou (goalkeeper), Romain Saiss (centre-back), Achraf Hakimi (right-wingback)

Head-to-head record:

France and Morocco have faced each other 11 times, and Les Bleus have the upper hand in those contests, winning seven, drawing three, and losing only once.

IOL Sport

