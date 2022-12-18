LIVE BLOG: World Cup Day 29 — Argentina crowned world champions

Cape Town — Today is the day. Argentina and reigning champions France go head-to-head on Sunday for the biggest prize in football. Both countries will be aiming to take the Fifa World Cup trophy home for a third time in the sport’s history. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

FULL TIME: Argentina 3, France 3 (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties) Argentina have been crowned World Cup winners after a dramatic final in Lusail, that was won on penalties by the South Americans.

ARGENTINA ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! 🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022 AFTER 120 MINUTES: Argentina 3, France 3 And we’re into penalties after an exciting final ended all square after two hours of football.

We're heading to penalties! 🍿#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022 LATEST UPDATE: Argentina 3, France 3

Kylian Mbappe has become the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final. It’s 3-3 and it looks like we’re going to go into penalties. LATEST UPDATE: Argentina 3, France 2 With 10 minutes of the second half of extra-time left in the World Cup final, Lionel Messi has put Argentina in front. Can France dig themselves out of another hole?

MESSI SCORES FOR ARGENTINA!! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022 FULL TIME: Argentina 2, France 2

Kylian Mbappe ripped up the script as two goals in 97 seconds saw France come back from 2-0 down to 2-2 in Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina. We’re into extra-time. An incredible French comeback takes us to extra-time! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

HALF TIME: Argentina 2, France 0 The world champions France have not showed up at all as Argentina take a 2-0 lead into the break of their Qatar World Cup final in Doha.

⏸ Goals from Messi and Di Maria give Argentina a half-time lead! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022 KICK OFF: 5pm, Argentina v France The teams have been announced for Sunday’s World Cup final. Adrien Rabiot returns from illness in one of two changes to the France team against Lionel Messi's Argentina, for whom Angel Di Maria comes into the side.

The line-ups are in!



Today's #FIFAWorldCup Final Starting XIs for Argentina and France ⤵️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022 Argentina (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

France (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium with both teams looking to add a third star to their crest.

🏆🏆❓



With another title, Didier Deschamps would join #FIFAWorldCup royalty 👑 pic.twitter.com/1PVa9P0RYM — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022 Croatia edged Morocco 2-1 in Saturday's third-place playoff, an entertaining affair that served as a curtain-raiser to the main event where France stand in the way of Lionel Messi and his last chance of glory. In the France dugout, coach Didier Deschamps has already taken his place among the sport's greats - as a player and a coach - but can go one step further by becoming the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the post-World War II era.

The last time these two teams met was at the 2018 World Cup where France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16, an encounter that was arguably the most entertaining match of the tournament in Russia. How Messi's #FIFAWorldCup story started 🇦🇷 ❤️



But how will it end? pic.twitter.com/r5bWeRvnmB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022