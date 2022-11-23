LOOK: ‘Weah jnr didn’t disappoint’ - George Weah praises son Timothy after impressing at World Cup

Johannesburg - The President of Liberia George Weah is a proud dad after his son Timothy became the first offspring of a Ballon d’Or winner to score in the World Cup. Before being voted into office in 2017, Weah was a beloved football star. He’s the first and only African to win the coveted Ballon d’Or award.

That reward came after his great attacking exploits for Italian and French giants AC Milan and Paris Saint German in 1995, “putting Liberia on the map”. But a piece of history was rewritten by the Weah family in the football circles, with son Tim making the US' final squad for the 2022 World Cup. This was the first time that someone from the Weah family was set to play in the global showpiece despite George's impressive exploits in his heyday.

And Weah jnr didn’t disappoint. The 22-year-old hit top gear from the outset in Qatar, scoring in his team's opener against Wales on Monday. Just had dinner with my son Timothy Weah. Proud daddy. pic.twitter.com/Jrx2vT3iAa — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 22, 2022 Weah’s goal wasn’t enough to earn the US an opening win, though, as Wales’ captain Gareth Bales equalised from the spot later on. Nonetheless, the No 1 citizen of Liberia joined his son for dinner after his classy performance, taking to Twitter to express how proud he was of his son.

“Just had dinner with my son Timothy Weah. Proud daddy!” Weah captioned a tweet where he was standing beside his son, Tim, and some loved ones. Weah snr will be hoping that his son and the US can go far in the competition – a feat that can enhance the latter's chances of joining an improved league. Weah jnr is currently plying his trade in the French Ligue 1 for Lille. He’s yet to get off the mark in six games so far, while they are seventh on the log.

