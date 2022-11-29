Portugal's Ruben Neves commends rainbow flag carrying pitch invader for his 'show of courage'

Durban - In an act of absolute bravery or blatant stupidity, a man ran onto the pitch during the Portugal and Uruguay World Cup encounter on Monday evening. Portugal and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves was on the pitch when this incident took place and has revealed that he speaks for a large majority as he supports the message behind the man's 'show of courage'.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Of course, we are all with them and the message on his shirt as well. We hope nothing happens to the boy because we understand his message," he told members of the media after the match. "We know what has happened around this World Cup. It is a normal thing that can happen.” The decision to run across a football pitch on the grandest stage of them all is a crime in itself but to do it in Qatar, in a Superman T-shirt that reads "Gay Rights", "Respect for Iranian women" and "Save Ukraine" while waving a rainbow flag, has to be one of the most impactful pitch invasions in history.

This pitch invader during the Portugal-Uruguay match was holding a rainbow flag.



The front of his shirt read 'Save Ukraine' and the back read 'Respect For Iranian Women'. pic.twitter.com/DeHDf4jQ7S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022 In the weeks leading up to the commencement of the global spectacle, criticism focused on the multiple human rights violations in Qatar, especially their treatment of migrant workers, women, and position on LGBT rights, leading to allegations of sportswashing. Numerous countries participating at this year's World Cup made attempts to voice their opinions on these matters and England were one of seven countries that attempted to wear a rainbow captain's armband as a sign of showing their support for the LGBTQI community but were shut down by Fifa. The Iranian national team refused to sing their national anthem in their opening World Cup against England due to two month long protests against their government as they backed the protesters.

Story continues below Advertisement