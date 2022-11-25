Romelu Lukaku eyes Belgium return after World Cup training session

Salwa Beach — Romelu Lukaku trained on Friday ahead of Belgium’s World Cup match against Morocco after missing their tournament opener in Qatar with a thigh injury. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

The forward has played 90 minutes just once this season and his last appearance came for his club Inter Milan on October 29. Lukaku missed Belgium’s 1-0 win over Canada in Group F but trained with his teammates ahead of Sunday’s match.

The 29-year-old forward also trained on Thursday behind closed doors, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne confirmed. Michy Batshuayi played up front against Canada on Wednesday, scoring the only goal, but De Bruyne said Lukaku’s return would be a major boost for the team.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Romelu’s return will not change the way we play but of course he is a top striker,” De Bruyne said on Friday before training. “Romelu has not played for a long time now, but even if he can only have a few minutes, defensively they will be more scared. “He gives us a lot more options. His return will be a boost.”

Story continues below Advertisement