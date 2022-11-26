Saudi Arabia players awarded Rolls-Royce after win against Argentina

Johannesburg – Saudi Arabian players will be handsomely rewarded for their World Cup group stage victory over Argentina, with each set to receive a Rolls Royce. The 2022 Fifa World Cup got off to a frantic pace, with hosts Qatar the first team to catch hands after they were beaten 2-0 by Ecuador in the opening game.

Story continues below Advertisement

But the Saudis were the first team to cause an upset as they came-from-behind to beat favourites Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon. That win took Herve Renard’s men to the top of Group C, with three points, while Argentina remained bottom in search of their first win in the finals. The Saudi’s win over the Argentines sent their nation into a frenzy, with its leaders declaring Wednesday, November 23, a public holiday after their win.

While the Saudis' spot in the round of 16 is yet to be confirmed, with two matches still to play against Poland and Mexico, their recent win will live on. According to a report from the Malay Mail, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will give each of the 26 players a new Rolls Royce for their first win. It’s not the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has rewarded their players for an impressive performance in the history of the global showpiece.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 1994, Saeed Al-Owairan also received a Rolls-Royce after scoring against Belgium at the World Cup, while he also scored against the United States. Meanwhile, Renard will want to guide his side to another win tomorrow, against Poland, as that will all but see them qualify for the round of 16. @MihlaliBaleka