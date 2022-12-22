Show me the money ... Argentina considering putting Lionel Messi on banknotes

Durban - According to reports, officials of the Argentine financial governing body are considering putting World Cup-winning football captain, Lionel Messi on their official banknotes following the nation's recent success in Qatar. The Albicelestes, led by Messi, broke a long 36-year-old wait for the prestigious trophy to return to the South American country with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over France on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Messi, who has been touted by many as the greatest of all time, further cemented his legacy in not only football but in the broader community of his country of birth with his latest milestone. According to El Financiero, following remarkable performances in Qatar, the country is currently in conversation over the possibility of placing the football icon's face on the country's banknotes. BREAKING: Argentina are considering putting Lionel Messi on their banknotes 🤯💵



Officials of their financial governing body are looking to mark their nation’s historic World Cup triumph 🐐



Via El Financiero newspaper. pic.twitter.com/SJGxpltVrX — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 21, 2022 The 35-year-old headed to the middle east nation of Qatar with hopes and dreams of 45 million Argentinians and his legacy in doubt in comparison to another Argentine football idol Diego Maradona.

Messi, regardless of his mountainous achievements in Europe at club level, had not been recognised by many as the best ever without having lifted a World Cup, as Maradona did for Argentina in 1986. The Rosario-born star captured his first piece of international silverware last year as he claimed the Player of the Tournament award on his way to his first-ever Copa America triumph. Messi replicated his efforts on the biggest stage of them all this time as he scored seven goals and assisted three times on his to another Player of the Tournament title while finally capturing the World Cup trophy that had eluded him his entire career.