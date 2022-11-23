Siphiwe Mkhonza Column: Belgium v Canada will be a cracker

Cape Town - This game between Belgium and Canada (9pm kick-off) is going to be a cracker. Belgium’s golden generation, for all their incredible talent, have not won a major global title despite being acknowledged as the world’s No 1 side for many years. They’ve got it all in this Belgium squad, including the mercurial Kevin de Bruyne who is just a wizard on the football pitch, able to create and score sensational goals in equal measure.

They've got Real Madrid's giant Thibaut Courtois, who is one of the world's best keepers in goal, the experience of Jan Vertonghen, highly-rated midfielder Axel Witsel and the power of Romelu Lukaku to complement de Bruyne's guile, with the wily Roberto Martinez pulling the coaching strings. They showed in reaching the semi-finals at Russia 2018 that they've got the staying power to go all the way at a World Cup. With expectations maybe not weighing them down as heavily this time, there is every chance they can again go deep in the tournament.

In Canada, though, they will face a tough challenge as the Canucks finally make their return to the big stage since their first and only appearance all the way back at Mexico ‘86. Canada’s star player, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, is one of those generational talents in world football. Davies set the football world alight with his swashbuckling attacking displays from defence for Bayern when he first broke onto the scene and he is Canada’s brightest talent. Upfront, watch out for Jonathan David, an outstanding young striker who has struck 22 goals in 34 internationals and who will be looking to also bulge Courtois’ net in Qatar.

He is likely to be partnered upfront by another huge attacking talent in Cyle Larin, who scored 13 goals in 14 games for Canada in an exceptional 2021 - so he is full of goals and one to keep an eye on. This one will be fascinating, can Canada knock the Belgians out of their early rhythm and spring an upset? This one will be tight. Siphiwe Mkhonza’s Prediction: 2-2

