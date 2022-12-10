WATCH: Lionel Messi stops interview to say f*** off to Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal

Cape Town - Argentina captain Lionel Messi was in the foulest of moods when he interrupted a post-match interview to yell at Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal, who was passing by. Messi had been named the 'Player of the Match' and while he was doing the customary interview to receive the award, he spotted Van Gaal passing by and looking at him. He yelled in Spanish: "What are you looking at, idiot? Go on, f*** off over there."

After Argentina had defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out Messi could not contain himself. After the 'Player of the Match' interview, he approached Van Gaal who was standing with his assistant Dutch legend Edgar Davids and other members of the Dutch technical staff.

Van Gaal looked shocked and remained silent as Messi vented his anger. The media at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar were unable to establish what Messi had to say to Van Gaal. Messi's anger came to light again in another post-match interview and this time he criticised Van Gaal. He said: "Louis van Gaal says that they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls." Van Gaal had incurred the wrath of the Argentina squad after his comments in pre-match interviews. At one stage after the match, Messi approached Van Gaal and gestured that he spoke too much. Davids tried to calm Messi by putting an arm around him as a gesture of friendship

"QUE MIRAS BOBO":

Por una consulta de Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/LHBGMtfgoP — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) December 9, 2022 In a pre-match interview, Van Gaal told the media:

