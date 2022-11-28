WATCH: No chill as jubilant Ghana coach takes selfie with crying Son Heung-min of South Korea

Cape Town — Ghana put themselves in a fantastic position to advance to the last 16 when they beat South Korea in their World Cup clash on Monday.

Ghana’s win puts the Koreans in a precarious position, as they must now get all three points from their game against Portugal if they are to have any chance of going through to the next stage in Qatar.

Ghana, who lost their opening group game 3-2 to Portugal, moved on to three points in the group, with the Koreans on one after two games. Their fate has been taken out of their hands as they will now have to rely on other results to advance.

Because of that, Korean star Son Heung-min was inconsolable after Monday’s loss.