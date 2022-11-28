Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: No chill as jubilant Ghana coach takes selfie with crying Son Heung-min of South Korea

Son Heung-min thanks fans for their support after South Korea’s defeat to Ghana at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Son Heung-min thanks fans for their support after South Korea’s defeat to Ghana at the Education City Stadium on Monday. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — Ghana put themselves in a fantastic position to advance to the last 16 when they beat South Korea in their World Cup clash on Monday.

Ghana’s win puts the Koreans in a precarious position, as they must now get all three points from their game against Portugal if they are to have any chance of going through to the next stage in Qatar.

Ghana, who lost their opening group game 3-2 to Portugal, moved on to three points in the group, with the Koreans on one after two games. Their fate has been taken out of their hands as they will now have to rely on other results to advance.

Because of that, Korean star Son Heung-min was inconsolable after Monday’s loss.

That, however, didn’t stop a Ghana coach from taking a cheeky selfie with the Tottenham Hotspur forward, who was in tears.

Son, who played with a mask to protect a facial injury, was expected to have a big tournament after impressive performances in the Premier League for Spurs over the last few years.

Unfortunately, he has been unable to transfer his club form in Qatar.

South Korea will know what they need to do to advance after Portugal take on Uruguay later on Monday evening. A win for Portugal will send Cristiano Ronaldo’s team through.

Ghana will be in a shootout with Uruguay, knowing that revenge for their controversial defeat at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa will send them to the next stage.

IOL Sport

