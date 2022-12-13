Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: The greatest has spoken ... Brazilian Ronaldo 'happy' with Lionel Messi potentially winning the World Cup

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Brazilian football great Ronaldo Nazario has admitted that he would be pleased to see Argentina star Lionel Messi win the Qatar World Cup.

“El Fenomeno” has been spotted in Qatar alongside other Brazil greats like Kaka, Cafu and Roberto Carlos in support of the Selecao.

And now that his beloved Brazil have been eliminated, Ronaldo has expressed that even though La Albicelestes remain their most fierce rivals, he would be happy if seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is able to win the World Cup.

When asked whether he would want Messi to lift the prestigious trophy, he responded: “Of course I'm gonna be happy for him but everyone knows we have a great rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, but still I will not be a hypocrite and say I won't be happy for Argentina."

He added that he sees football as romantic, and accepts whatever the outcome is and will enjoy the rest of the tournament.

Messi has been rolling back the years in Qatar, producing scintillating performances as he looks to win his first-ever World Cup winners’ medal and a first for Argentina in 36 years, replicating the feats of his idol Diego Maradona.

Following their dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, Argentina now have the tough task of getting the better of a Luka Modric-led Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

