World Cup winners Argentina up to second in Fifa rankings, Bafana Bafana still 67th

Lionel Messi's side, who lifted the trophy in Qatar on Sunday, move up one place, as do runners-up France, who are now third, with Belgium dropping to fourth.

Paris — World Cup winners Argentina have risen to second in the Fifa rankings with quarter-finalists Brazil still top, the global governing body announced on Thursday.

Last weekend's final was decided on penalties and if one side had won the match after 90 minutes then, according to Fifa regulations, they would have gone above Brazil.

Croatia have moved from 12th to seventh after finishing third in the tournament with fourth-placed Morocco now 11th as the highest positioned African nation.

South Africa, who were not in Qatar, and have not played in a World Cup since hosting it in 2010, currently find themselves in 67th place on the rankings.