Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

World Cup winners Argentina up to second in Fifa rankings, Bafana Bafana still 67th

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup after they beat France in Sunday’s final in Lusail

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup after they beat France in Sunday’s final in Lusail. Photo: Friedemann Vogel/EPA

Published 1h ago

Share

Paris — World Cup winners Argentina have risen to second in the Fifa rankings with quarter-finalists Brazil still top, the global governing body announced on Thursday.

Lionel Messi's side, who lifted the trophy in Qatar on Sunday, move up one place, as do runners-up France, who are now third, with Belgium dropping to fourth.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last weekend's final was decided on penalties and if one side had won the match after 90 minutes then, according to Fifa regulations, they would have gone above Brazil.

Croatia have moved from 12th to seventh after finishing third in the tournament with fourth-placed Morocco now 11th as the highest positioned African nation.

South Africa, who were not in Qatar, and have not played in a World Cup since hosting it in 2010, currently find themselves in 67th place on the rankings.

More on this

FIFA rankings:

1. Brazil 1840.77 points

2. Argentina 1838.38

Story continues below Advertisement

3. France 1823.39

4. Belgium 1781.30

5. England 1774.19

Story continues below Advertisement

6. Netherlands 1740.92

7. Croatia 1727.62

8. Italy 1723.56

9. Portugal 1702.54

10. Spain 1692.71

11. Morocco

19. Senegal

30. Tunisia

33. Cameroon

67. South Africa

AFP

Related Topics:

FIFAFIFA World CupBafana BafanaInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP