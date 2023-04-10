Every moment is an organising opportunity’

Johannesburg - Human Rights Month is celebrated during the entire month of March in South Africa. This month is celebrated as Women’s Month all across the world (among many others). This month has seen members of the international community engage in challenging discussions regarding the rights that are already in place, the rights that may require revision in order to be more inclusive, and the rights that are infringed by antagonistic figures.

During human rights month in South Africa, the focus was less on reminiscing about the country’s past accomplishments with a sense of satisfaction and more on venting dissatisfaction. We are a country that still has open pit toilets in use in schools and private residences, large portions of the landmass do not have access to piped-in water, and we have a high crime rate that includes the infamous case of Thabo Bester, the murderer and rapist who escaped from Mangaung Prison and with his celebrity doctor lover vanished. These are just a few examples of the challenges we face. One of the most contentious debates that took place this month were Uganda’s parliamentary efforts to pass a discriminatory measure that criminalises interactions between people of the same sexual orientation and the LGBTQ+ community.

The efforts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to modify judicial regulations, which undermine the democratic underpinnings of the country, have sparked widespread demonstrations across the country of Israel. These are two issues that, in a fundamental sense, speak to the human rights that all people should be provided in accordance with international law and the bill of human rights that was developed by the United Nations (UN). Idealistically, what should be supported is the democratic right to publicly debate, protest, and demand change for the good of a society. But, even before the legislation described above was put out, the globe was struggling with the egotistical desires of a few prominent persons.

The criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has persisted, and this time (with rising exhaustion), the global north is applying greater pressure on abstained nations (particularly from Africa) to criticise the European super power, particularly as the BRICS conference in August approaches nearer. While expressing its ‘concern’ over Netanyahu's acts, the United States (US) is in the midst of internal strife due of their own threats to democratic freedom. Nevertheless, the US is quick to condemn Uganda for their anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Being a nation that has long galvanised the cause for democracy and human rights, they are now fighting for the right to abortion while also campaigning to prevent gun violence.

The US stands out from other nations since it is largely responsible for their own democratic crisis, while at the same time exerting influence over other nations who are experiencing their own democratic difficulties. It is impossible to see a country that is struggling to find solutions to its own problems being successful in finding solutions to the problems of another nation (whether it be Ukraine or Israel). The year 2023 got off to a shaky start, but it appears to be moving in a perilous direction that endangers the civil liberties of the general populace. A concern that should impact everyone is one in which the views of a voting mass are drowned out by the words of a voting minority.

When catastrophic natural disasters caused by climate change continue to impede the growth of the world, the activities of political conflict, corruption, oppression, and instability only add to the devastation that is being caused. Dolores Huerta, an American civil rights activist, once said: “Every moment is an organising opportunity, every person is a potential activist, and every minute is a chance to change the world.” There is a lot of conflict going on in the world right now, but a bigger conflict is brewing within society and its members’ decisions to stay in their lanes or to make the necessary call for peace and the observance of basic human rights.