By Nomalanga Gumede In the intricate landscape of South African journalism, Karyn Maughan stands as a prominent and controversial figure, holding the title of the nation's highest-paid reporter.

Renowned for her focus on high-profile subjects, Maughan's career has been marked by a pursuit of journalistic endeavours that, to some, appear to be driven by political motives and financial gain. Despite her esteemed position, the source of Maughan's substantial salary remains a subject of disagreement and speculation. Some critics suggest that her alignment with South Africa's major news outlet, News24, reflects a collaboration rooted in the influence of the ruling white monopoly capital, potentially indicating the extent of its power over the government and national affairs. Maughan's reputation as a politically driven prosecutor on paper is further fuelled by her penchant for targeting high-profile figures. Notably, she has faced accusations from figures such as former President Jacob Zuma, who claimed that she utilised similar tactics to harm his image and derail his political career. However, the complexities and contradictions within such statements underscore the intricate and controversial nature of Maughan's journalistic pursuits.

In the face of threats, harassment, and bullying for her journalism work, as disclosed by Maughan herself, she remains committed to mentoring and empowering younger journalists. Expressing a strong belief in the importance of asking questions, Maughan seeks to instil curiosity and a dedication to truth-seeking in the next generation, despite her own involvement in scandals. A significant episode in Maughan's career revolves around her coverage of the Zondo Commission, where she made allegations in her book on Nuclear, drawing criticism from Hügo Kruger. The book discussed the classified Project Spider-Web Dossier and allegations of undermining the Treasury, but the Zondo Commission found insufficient evidence of a Russian nuclear deal.

Key points of contention arise regarding Maughan's claim of a Russian-South African deal in 2014, as similar agreements were reportedly signed with France and China simultaneously. Rosatom South Africa disputes Maughan's book, asserting that her perspective lacked consideration of their stance. The Chairperson of the Nuclear Energy Regulator sought evidence of a signed agreement but received none from various outlets. Hügo Kruger questions whether Maughan confused cooperation agreements with actual procurement deals, casting doubt on the veracity of her claims. The court's decision on the #NukeDeal revealed no corruption or deal to halt, highlighting only procedural technicalities related to the Minister's determination on nuclear power.