Lowly paid petrol attendants go the extra mile

Ido Lekota I recently overheard a broadcast where the radio host asked members of the public to tell stories about their customer service experience.

In response, most callers identified petrol attendants to be providing the best customer service. However, one caller threw a spanner in the whole discussion, pointing out the fact that, due to their nature of work, petrol attendants do not need, for example, many technical skills except to be friendly to customers and ensure that those customers do get what they requested – whether it is the correct amount of petrol or the proper tyre pressure. To that extent, the caller argued, petrol attendants are all far below in comparison to, for example, waiters (who have to have a thorough knowledge of the menu, the time taken to prepare the food, wine pairing etc.) or call centre agents who have to deal with various demands from sometimes very rude customers who take advantage of the fact that the interaction is not face to face.

I must confess that my worst experience of subpar customer service has been with supermarket cashiers. I have had the misfortune of dealing with sullen supermarket cashiers who have made me feel so objectified that I would even doubt how the rest of the world sees me as an individual. For example, I have had several experiences where I would approach a pay-out point.

The cashier completely ignored me and continued having a conversation with a nearby colleague in many of those instances. This happens typically despite me having tried to be polite and greeted her first. Incidentally, this happens when visiting my hometown of Lebowakgomo in Limpopo. This is where I usually find myself at the mercy of one of those bubblegum popping insolent cashiers.

My response to this maltreatment has been first to ask myself if my demeanour (most probably as an urbanite) has rubbed her the wrong way. But upon realising that this is generally the attitude that these cashiers have towards everyone – I then conclude that there is generally a culture of poor customer service in some of these shops – and surprisingly, the locals seem to have come to accept this atrocious behaviour by the cashiers. Even worse, the managers in these stores seem oblivious of their staff members’ unbecoming conduct.

What gives me joy is the excellent customer service I get from the petrol attendants at our local filling station. The group of young men are a blessing to their employer and us as the regulars at the filling station. What is amazing about them is the spirit of camaraderie they have created at the filling station. Their job may be low, but the level of commitment when they service the customers – goes far beyond their job’s worth. It is about giving quality service to the customers and having created a cadre of regulars who flock to the filling station – compared to the others in the locality. They have shown me so much appreciation, first as a regular customer and as an elder with immeasurable experience from the university of life.

As it is, many of them have bared their souls to me about their future dreams beyond just being a petrol attendant. One of them once told me that he writes children’s books – and he wants to know how he could get them published. I did point him in the right direction in this regard. Unfortunately, I do not understand how he progressed because he has since left his place of work, and we have lost contact.