When Tupac Amaru Shakur was alive, he was an electrifying tour de force. When he was dead, he was a mystery. His most ardent fans believe he lives still - somewhere. Such is the star power of the greatest poet of the 1990s. Tupac died in September 1996, aged 25. A hail of bullets killed him. His killers, alleged by many around the world to be U.S. Central Intelligence Agency operatives and late rapper Biggie’s posse, though no proof has been evinced since, are still at large.

Biggie was also killed in an apparent revenge attack, about six months after Tupac died.

The East Side - West Side worldwide war which was sparked by the song, Hit Em Up (released, June 1996) in which Tupac claimed to have “f****d” Biggie’s wife, had finally reached its Amen. The two greatest rappers of the 1990s were dead - and gone.

Yet some of Tupac’s fans, from Soweto to New York and the world over, have since then sworne by their very souls Tupac was killed because he exemplified, like late three-time heavyweight champion pugilist Muhammad Ali, that black people are: The Greatest.

They say he was killed to stop him enlightening black people to believe in their greatness, while he also spoke truth to power, his own power.

Tell you what: the most dangerous black man in the world is the one speaking truth to his own power, like Malcolm X a few months before he was murdered in 1965.

Between 1990 and 1996, Tupac was the most dangerous black man alive. They say a man who is to change the world, must first change himself.

Tupac had begun the process of changing himself. Anyone who can change himself or herself, can change everyone else by sheer force of example.

Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, once said of her son, “I thank God for every day of those 25 years.”

Hallelujah!

Born Lasane Parish Crooks in New York on June 16, 1971, Tupac has largely been ignored by the governing elites in South African politics during Youth Month - June - because, the cussing aside, the courage expressed in his lyrics will awaken the youth to start speaking truth to power as they did in 1976, something that wakes the governing elite in their sleep.

Why?

An enlightened youth will not obsess about nonsense such as 'bling-bling', but will keep front and centre issues of real worth and consequence: youth unemployment, a backward and broken education system, women empowerment, an economy an inch away from collapse, filthily corrupt municipalities, and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

All crooked governing party elites who are not doing right by the South African citizen, are quite fearful of the power of youth who recognise their inner greatness and thus pointedly question why their issues are not front and centre in all national programmes. A questioning youth is patently scary to two-faced slithery politicians.

There is nothing in the world as powerful as, a question.

Questions change the world. Investigative journalists courageously asked “Who, What, Why, When, Where and How?” and gave citizens the courage to force former President Jacob Zuma to resign last year.

Taking encouragement from the lyrics of great poets such as Tupac, youth in South Africa must question their significance and role in our country.

If they wait for oldies like me to give them the space to carve out a historical legacy for them, they will wait forever. Every generation must make its own history. The youth have not yet made their history, like Tupac made his in the 1990s.

No. The youth do not lack courage. They have that in truckloads. What they lack is not only the awareness of that courage, but also something quite crucial to making history: enduring courage. They lose heart too easily, if not too early, in the lifelong marathon of history-making.

Tupac in So Many Tears (1995): “Back in elementary, I thrived on misery. Left me alone, I grew up amongst a dying breed.”

South African youth must invent their own history, ensure their courage is not a dying breed.

Our greatest need in South Africa today is courage. We need change. But any country changes proportionate to the courage within its people, especially its youth.

But, courage is not easy. It demands not the absence of fear, but decisive action in spite of fear.

Tupac refused to fear his own power. In a world of countless roaming fears, he had the courage to be the inventor of his own legacy.

The four among several albums, Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z (1993), All Eyez On Me (1995), 2 Pacalypse Now (1996), and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory (1996), were definitively his most influential. Peace.

[email protected]

** Sipho Mabaso is a freelance journalist with The Sunday Independent.

The Sunday Independent