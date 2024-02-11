Sharing nudes online like common trading cards is straight-up criminal

By Nokwanda Dlamini (Guest Writer)

WHEN a woman shares a nude photo or video with her partner, she does so with a sense of vulnerability and intimacy. It is an act of trust, a silent pact that her image will remain confined to the sacred space of their relationship. Yet, there exists a subset of men who betray this trust callously. They treat these private moments as mere commodities, passing them around like trading cards in a juvenile game.

In doing so, they strip away the layers of consent, leaving the woman exposed not only physically but emotionally as well. And then they act surprised when things spiral out of control. What this kind of act reflects, to me, is a mind trapped in mediocrity. Instead of cherishing the uniqueness of the moment, he reduces it to a banal spectacle. His imagination, once capable of soaring to great heights, now languishes in the shallows of immaturity. It must be painful being that foolish.

Nonetheless, Karma does not remain indifferent. The very act of violating trust sets in motion a chain of events. Relationships crumble, reputations tarnish, jobs are compromised if not lost, hearts are broken and friendships fracture. All the while, the universe keeps meticulous accounts of what set all this off, connecting the dots of cause and effect.

A time to atone for all this will surely come. No doubt. Perhaps it will manifest as a broken heart, a betrayal by someone he holds dear. Or maybe it will be the erosion of his own self-worth in some way – we should be so lucky! Whatever form it takes, karma must and will exact its toll, because for every violation of trust, there is a corresponding debt to be paid, and there are no two ways about it.