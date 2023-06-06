Tribute, nay, ode to Eusebius, voice of the voiceless and face of the fearful

By Tswelopele Makoe THE sudden passing of the formidable author, broadcaster and political analyst, Eusebius McKaiser, has left the nation shaken. At the forefront of public discourse, McKaiser was an avid columnist, fearless in his convictions and meticulous in his interpretations. It was no wonder that his voice was proliferated across the worldwide media landscape.

McKaiser’s contribution to the public discourse arena is immeasurable. He was steadfast in using his voice to speak about the numerous challenges that face our society. He effortlessly provided an impassioned, perceptive, deeply knowledgeable analysis of our society, and the world. He did not hold back from addressing issues of gender and sexuality, race, identity, ethics, economy, education, democracy, among numerous other societal challenges. He laid the foundation for open radicalism, often being headlined for his reformist and progressionist approaches to the issues faced by Africans in particular and humanity in general. McKaiser was widely praised for his steadfast and fearless advocacy for the LGBTQIA+community. He was open about his sexual orientation and his long-standing relationship with Nduduzo Nyanda.

He was confident, unabashed, and steadfast in his identity, and lived his life to the fullest, without fear of judgement, violence, or stigmatisation. Some of his colleagues in broadcasting have described him as the voice of the voiceless, and the face of the fearful. McKaiser was truly a tactful, fearless intellectual. He was known for providing particularly deep-seated and unique analysis of his topical issues. His knowledgeability was noticeable from the moment he opened his mouth. Filled with clever counterblasts, thought-provoking remarks, and an audacious amount of conviction, he set the bar astutely high for those in the contemporary public arena. He infuriated the best of the best. This is the true measure of a formidable, pivotal human being.

McKaiser’s passing has sent an unexpected shockwave throughout the nation. The outpouring of grief in the media and in our society is a testament to the value that this gentleman possessed. He was truly an influential subject, notable for his assertiveness and courage of his convictions. The news of his passing is grippingly devastating, particularly for the younger generations, who are acclaimed for challenging inadequacy, and for upholding the ferocious convictions that seek to progress our society. Scores of citizens have truly lost an idol. At the forefront of intellectual debates (he was the 2011 World Masters Debate Champion), progressionist ideals, influence, advice, and a shaper of morality, the loss of this societal icon cannot be understated. All of McKaiser’s conversations articulated an astute understanding of our immediate society, and the world around us. His sound advice, his influence, guidance and prestige will never be forgotten.

It is of the utmost pertinence that the current generation ingest, engage, and embody the sentiments of Eusebius McKaiser. The value of the public discourse arena is commonly overlooked in our society. We need, however, to not underestimate the power of discourse, and the strength with which our societal challenges need to be addressed. Transformation in our context is often spoken about institutionally, legislatively, and politically. More often than not, the social aspect of transformation is side-lined. Subsequently, people are not educated or engaged on the challenges that directly affect them. It is oftentimes the lack of public discourse that results in civil unrest, heightened levels of dissatisfaction, and the breakdown of the overall fabric of our society. Public discourse is not merely conversations about the issues that we face in our society, it is reliant upon the unification of people in society in effectively addressing these challenges and enacting meaningful transformation. It is not only about the present generations, but also the future ones. It is the ways in which a society collaborates and assimilates in order to better their circumstances and lived realities.

The public discourse arena is not as inflexible and restrictive as other sectors of society, such as politics. Public discourse encompasses all the societal challenges that directly affect or influence the quality of life of our citizens. The public discourse arena does not seek to exclude matters that do not pertain to it, but rather, tackles societal challenges with a multifaceted, intersectional approach. The understanding of the complexity of our societal challenges is at the core of alleviating these challenges. According to the World Literacy Foundation, illiteracy is costing the country R119.03 billion. Well over 3 million people are unable to write, read or do basic mathematics. Recent findings have found astounding rates of illiteracy in 84% of children across the nation. The issue of illiteracy in our society is directly linked to many of our societal issues, especially a lack of public discourse participation by flocks of citizens.

How can adults and children who cannot read or write be expected to understand our complex economy, the dynamics of our failing infrastructure, the issues with our educational system, or the factors that contribute to debilitating rates of poverty and unemployment? How can households who are dependent on menial work for survival engage in public discourses that only affect the upper, middle or upper class of society? So many people are excluded from pertinent conversations that influence the area in which they live, that shapes their children’s educational trajectory, shapes their future, and the future of their families. Public discourse is not only about the position of the nation in an international context, but also deeply dependent on the issues of a society in the present moments. Public discourse is vital to our society not only understanding our challenges but tackling them effectively over the long-term.

Public discourse is about the consolidation of a unified society. It is about Ubuntu, the understanding that everyone is affected by a single situation. It is about addressing the issues that derive from and result in deep economic inequalities. The challenges that affect the quality of life of everybody. The importance of public discourse, and the participation of citizens in public discourses, needs to be at the forefront of the national agenda. Religious institutions, educational institutions, charities and non-governmental organisations, community, and youth centres, are all spaces of public discourse. These are all settings in which anyone from any corner of society can come together to address the challenges that are faced in society. These are the opportunities that we are given as citizens to take responsibility for the betterment of our nation. We cannot solely rely on newspapers and radio for public discourse.

We need to ensure that we are engaging, learning, and spreading valuable information about how to redress societal challenges. This may be a book drive, for young children going into school. This may be a sanitary pad drive, for young girls who cannot afford these resources. This may be a food drive for a local shelter or school nearby. Public discourse needs to be instilled into the principles of our society, as a pivotal and meaningful way to redress our challenges, to spread awareness, and to prioritise national unity. The lessons that we need to take from the legacy of Eusebius McKaiser is to be relentlessly committed to the betterment of our society, to be outspoken about inequality, institutional and legislative racism, and sexism, to condemn gender inequality and violence, and to be unwavering in the fight for human rights and freedoms. We need to centre the importance of communication in all sectors, and we need to ensure collaboration in order to meaningfully effect societal change. McKaiser has left behind a legacy that is indestructible, and I urge those who are left behind to reverently use their voice and their agency to champion for the good of our society, and the betterment of our tomorrow.