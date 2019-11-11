Are we a reading nation?









Grade 4 pupil Mandisi Seerane reads an isiZulu book during a library handover at Makgatho Primary School in Atteridgeville. Rudzani Matshili In RECENT weeks, South Africans have churned out locally penned books in time for the Christmas stockings. Most of these have been memoirs penned by local celebrities and prominent leaders. Memoirs range from businesswoman Nolitha Fakude’s Boardroom Dancing, media personality and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo’s Journey of Hope, Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi’s I Keep Learning, former president Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela’s I am Ndileka and political leader Ronnie Kasrils’ Catching Tadpoles: The Shaping of a Young Rebel. Sportswriter Liam Del Carme released Winging It: On Tour with the Boks, in time to celebrate the national team’s victory, while TV and media personality, Kuli Roberts opted to pen a novel named Siren that chronicles the highs and lows of South Africa’s entertainment industry. Marketing and branding maven Sylvester Chauke wrote Stands Against Bland, a leadership publication that serves to empower those going into the field with key lessons to prepare them for what lies ahead. Despite this surge of releasing books, South African doesn’t have a glowing history of reading. In fact, the publishing industry is not doing well, with figures dwindling and some publishing houses even laying off staff and closing down. A 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy study that tested reading comprehension of pupils in their fourth year of primary schooling placed South Africa last out of 50 countries.

Despite that outlook, Penguin Random House SA chief executive Steve Connolly believes that South Africa is a reading nation. He pins the distress that is currently experienced by the publishing industry and the low book sales on the repressed economy.

“I believe that we are a reading nation. There is a change in the demographic of readers and buyers. There has been a significant growth of a black middle-class market after the end of apartheid, meaning there are more black book buyers and authors today.

“The children’s market grows year on year and is as big as the market for adult fiction in South Africa,” said Connolly.

Basetsana Kumalo signing her memoir, Bassie: Journey of Hope. PIC: Simphiwe Caluza/African News Agency.

The challenge, then, for publishing houses becomes working out what people want to read and trying to keep the price of books accessible regardless of annual publishing cost escalations.

Jacana Media publisher Nadia Gotham said the book publishing industry seemed to be publishing more books than ever and churning out books at a quick rate, and further cautioned that “quality over quantity” should be a commandment in publishing.

“Research indicates that dedicated readers are committed to buying hard-copy books and there seems to be a return to this trend worldwide. That said, I do think there is a healthy portion of the book-buying public who buy both e-book and physical book versions of the same title, often because they travel and lugging a book is not desirable.

“Audio books are becoming popular, too the amount of time that people spend in traffic sees them gravitating to this medium of “reading”, but it’s still a small part of the market,” she said.

Agreeing with Connolly, she said South Africans love investing in non-fiction books, with the growing markets being in the children’s industry, local political books and international leading lists of best- sellers.

And about how the future of publishing looked like, she said: “The future looks tough but bright for book publishing in South Africa. The battles are manifold, but I think if we build the right relationships with the right people for the right reasons we are well on our way to growing the business in the long run.”

The Sunday Independent