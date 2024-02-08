Expect campaign rhetoric at Ramaphosa’s Sona

By Melisizwe Mandela AS the President of our beloved country, Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona), it is imperative that we, as citizens, critically assess the messages conveyed and the promises made.

While Sona is traditionally filled with pledges of progress and hope for the nation, it is essential to discern between genuine commitments and political posturing, especially in the context of an upcoming election year. I believe that Ramaphosa's address will largely revolve around campaign rhetoric, aimed at garnering support for his party in the upcoming elections. He will likely reiterate promises of housing, job creation, and increased social grants, appealing to the basic needs and aspirations of the South African populace.

However, we must question the efficacy of such promises, particularly in light of the persistent challenges facing our nation. The pledge to increase social grants, including the contentious R350 relief grant, may be portrayed as a gesture of compassion towards the most vulnerable members of society. However, we must recognize that the reliance on social grants as a means of addressing poverty and unemployment is symptomatic of deeper systemic failures.

The R350 grant, far from being a solution, serves as a stark reminder of the government's inability to create sustainable employment opportunities and uplift communities out of poverty. Furthermore, Ramaphosa may attempt to deflect attention from pressing issues by emphasising efforts to address load shedding and energy shortages. While the approval of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) may be touted as a step towards energy security, we cannot ignore the underlying issues plaguing our energy sector.

Dysfunctional ports and reliance on foreign infrastructure for the flow of goods, underscore the urgent need for holistic solutions to bolster our economy and infrastructure. A critical concern that must not be overlooked in the President's address is the plight of the youth. Youth unemployment remains a pervasive problem, robbing our nation of its most valuable resource – the potential of our young people.

Moreover, the scourge of drug abuse, particularly in townships and rural areas, continues to ravage communities unabated. The lack of decisive action and political will to combat this epidemic is a betrayal of our youth and a failure to protect the future generations of our country. So as we await Ramaphosa's Sona, let us approach his words with discernment and skepticism.