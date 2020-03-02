Gert-Johan Coetzee launches fragrance

Designer to the stars, Gert-Johan Coetzee celebrated a decade in fashion by introducing his signature fragrance, Double Platinum. Speaking at the celebration on Thursday, Coetzee said the decision to mark this special moment with a fragrance is in line with his passion for making people feel beautiful. Double Platinum is described as a cocktail of memory and emotion and is reminiscent of his upbringing in Rustenburg’s platinum mines and a way of paying homage to his childhood home. “I have this passion of following my joy and it is my absolute joy to make people look beautiful, and that has inspired my journey and this perfume,” he said. Coetzee described the experience of putting together the fragrance as “the hardest and yet the most rewarding” thing he has done and described the journey as priceless.

Influencer and blogger Sarah Langa was chosen as the face of the Double Platinum brand.

Reminiscing on the past 10 years in the fashion industry, Coetzee said he has always been intentional about building a global brand.

And even with many achievements earned along the way, he admitted to having travelled a steep and challenging road to success.

“I always knew I wouldn’t be a fly by night and therefore sustainability became so important for me,” said Coetzee, who confessed to also being in awe of his achievements.

His love for fashion started at the age of 6, and by the time he turned 16-years he already had a throng of clients wearing his designs, he said.

“Looking back at my journey, you realise that being a designer was never really a choice, but has always been a calling. I don’t even regard it as a job. And that’s why my parents took me straight to fashion school full-time and the brand was realised from that point,” he said.

To achieve this longevity, the designer said his focus has always been on mastering the business side of fashion, an important element that often alludes designers.

“As a creative person, there is a stigma that we are not good business people. For me, that has been the hardest lesson as a creative person who has had to put down the scissors, the measuring tape and the fabric and actually count the money to make sure that I have a thriving business that can employ more than 30 people for the last 10 years,” he said, adding that he has done this without losing his creativity.

Through hard work and dedication, his designs have been worn by leading celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Bonang Matheba, among many others.