Sindisiwe and Raks Seakhoa, managing director at wRite Associates. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) Husband and wife literary duo Morakabe “Raks” and Sindiswa Seakhoa read together and have, through their awards initiative, got the nation reading and writing as well.

Soon, they plan for the whole continent to join in. Raks is an ex Robben Island prisoner, while Sindi is an acclaimed guitarist... when conversation moves away from literature. They are convenors of the SA Literary Awards (Sala), the 14th instalment of which they hosted last Thursday at the Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History in Pretoria. The idea behind the establishment of Sala was really to celebrate South Africa’s writers and authors, “particularly to do so in all our languages,” says Raks. “We realised that we did not have a national awards scheme in that sense. You have pockets of these via newspaper awards, and often publishers.”

“We did not have a truly national award scheme that talks to our philosophies and mandate as a nation. So we thought, let’s craft this and break it into a number of categories. We put that together and it was a long struggle. It took over five years before it took off, this while we were knocking on doors.”

Raks says it was during Pallo Jordan’s term that “we approached them - the Department of Arts and Culture - again. The director-general was Professor Itumeleng Mosala. And it just fell into place, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, he says.

Another surprise was the support of the Edcon group, who only stayed for the inaugural awards “when we started with just one category, the National Poet Laureate”.

The gong went to Professor Mazisi Kunene and it was for celebrating his dedication to writing in Zulu.

Kunene passed away the following year, in 2006.

“We decided you hold it for a lifetime. Only when you pass on do we look around for another worthy candidate,” Raks explains.

It is for this reason that, so far, we’ve had Kunene and Bra Willy -Professor Keorapetse Kgosietsile, both late, who have held it. The incumbent National Poet Laureate is Dr Mongane Wally Serote.

The awards extend over 13 categories: Children’s Literature, Youth, First Time Published Author, Poetry, Nadine Gordimer Short Story, Literary Journalism, Posthumous, Literary Translators, K Sello Duiker Memorial, Lifetime Achievement, Chairperson’s, Novel and Creative Non-Fiction Award.

The late Nadine Gordimer was a personal friend of the couple’s, a sounding board and a confidant. Gordimer was straightforward - did not beat around the bush the wife says.

Fat Cats Book Club wishes to congratulate all winners of @SALA_Awards. We are particularly proud of @NovaTruly (Children’s Literature Award) @mokaewriter Novel Award) @NiqMhlongo (Gordimer Short Story Award)to name a few. The future of writing is in good hands.#BeyondLiterature pic.twitter.com/kSAZFTRCCj — Fat Cats Book Club (@FatCatsBookClu1) November 8, 2019

Congratulations to all the winners and the runner ups of the #SALA2019. pic.twitter.com/plhistsLdb — #SALA2019 (@SALA_Awards) November 7, 2019

They tell the story of how she rejected the Orange Award because they had dared to describe her as a “woman writer”.

The K Sello Duiker Memorial Award also has an interesting narrative attached to it, Sindiswa says: “When we started we had targeted authors not older than 35, but people were complaining that we were excluding them. Eventually, we opened it up to everybody.” Duiker - author of Thirteen Cents, took his own life on January 19, 2005, aged 30.

The wRite Associates, their company, conceptualised the awards. “We obviously did not have the money. The Department of Arts and Culture have been the main partner since inception. At some point we took the awards to Bloemfontein and Limpopo. The idea was that the provincial governments would bankroll the events. But alas, it was not to be. That is why the rotation stopped,” says Sindiswa.

Some would give you the impression that they were on board, until the awards ceremony, without telling you how much they were committing. And yet you have already gone ahead with the implementation, she says.

There are countless ex-débutantes who are now established writers. Some even cherish a mere nomination.

Sindiswa says of Zukiswa Wanner: “She was nominated, didn’t win. But she spoke about it.”

Kgebetli Moele (Room 207) is another example. “Most of them are continuing to write. Even those who had not won,” say the duo.

They gripe that publishers do not publish in our languages. So many of the indigenous language writers are self-published. As a result, their work suffers great lapses in such aspects as editing and proofreading. They do not have that editing team necessary to publish a book.

“Truthfulness to literary merit, commas and full stops are considerations. We are very strict when it comes to our languages because Sala aims to preserve these languages. We will not let you win if you do not show special care to promote these languages,” she says.

They have high hopes for Sala.

“When we started, we threw out a boast that it may not be in our lifetime, but we hope that Sala will grow to be the Nobel Peace Prize (Literature) of Africa. We don’t have sponsors with big pockets yet. It’s our wish that they will grow to that level. But in our country we have many competing needs. But we’ve got lots of hope.”

The couple reads, mostly African writers.

Free time? “What is that? they say in unison - they say they have no idea what it looks like.

