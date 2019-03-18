The four-day Johannesburg International Comedy Festival drew to a close Sunday night.

The elite laugh show, now in its third year, kicked off on Thursday with a jam-packed line-up of upcoming acts and some of Mzansi’s most seasoned comedians including Loyiso Gola, Ndumiso Lindi, Kagiso Lediga, Desmond Dube, Ntosh Madlingozi and many others. Although the expectations of what opening nights hold were quickly put off by the rather lukewarm atmosphere, the talent on stage made up for the lack of fanfare.

The opening night was MC’d by comedian Philip Dikotla, whose own comedy journey started at the 2012 South African Comedy Academy workshops held at the Soweto Theatre. Dikotla held it down well as he introduced one comedian after the other with his own banter, making the experience worthwhile for the audience.

Dubbed This is SATAfrika, the format of the show was that of an awards ceremony, dishing out "awards" for some of the most ridiculous things that happen in Mzansi. The Miracle of Year award nominees featured Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng for taking a selfie in heaven, Queen Modjadji for “still making it rain”, Mampintsha for qualifying for R2000 bail and Pastor Alph Lukau for “raising a man from the dead”. The Men Are Trash award nominees were Pay Papgeld and attendees of the Men’s Conference.





For every win, there was a comedic stage act to support it and the jaw-dropping coffin on stage prop. The special scene was hilariously supported by veteran comedian Desmond Dube.

The act was directed by Jay Bobb and Lediga, who was lurking on the stage as a homeless man dragging an old blanket wherever he went.

The subsequent two days showcased segments like Unlearning by Loyiso Gola, Stand Up Africa to celebrate the continent’s talent, and The Thunderbirds featuring the trio of Nina Hastie, Gilli Apter and Claudine Ullman. They had Mzansi in stitches.

Tonight attendees can look forward to wisecracks by Schalk Bezuidenhout, Tumi Morake, Ali Al Sayed from the UAE, Tom Houghton from the UK and Salvado from Uganda, with hosts varying from Chester Missing, Conrad Kock and John Vlismas.

Kudos to the organisers. @AmandaMaliba